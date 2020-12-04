Economic recovery likely to sustain in coming months, says Sitharaman

“I am not just sure if just the pent up demand or festival demand will explain consistent more than ₹1 trillion collection in GST for two months. Yes, this is the season when festive demand adds a bit more fervor to demand which prevails through in a year, but I also talk to industry leaders like in core sector industries such as cement, iron and steel, who are looking at capacity expansion. It is an indication that additional demand is what is coming in and is likely to sustain," Sitharaman said speaking at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit.