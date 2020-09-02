So far, economic recovery and pandemic containment had moved in tandem across states. That link broke down in August. This is worrying for two reasons. One, the larger state economies hold the key to a nation-wide economic revival and if economic activity and sentiments are still tepid, it bodes ill for the future. Secondly, if rising cases are not deterring mobility in smaller states, it is possible that the caseload and the death toll may worsen in these states in the coming weeks.