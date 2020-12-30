Economic recovery still dicey, key indicators remain dull in Nov

The ease of living segment of the macro tracker remains in bleak shape. All four indicators have been in the red since August. Inflation eased a bit since the six-year high of October, but was still elevated at 6.93%. While the Reserve Bank of India has continued with its accommodative stance, members of its monetary policy committee (MPC) flagged inflationary risks in their last meeting in early December. Analysts from ICICI Securities have pegged a 5-5.3% range for retail inflation by the last quarter of 2020-21, but warned of upside risks.