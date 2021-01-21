Economic recovery to see phoenix-like rise: RBI paper

MUMBAI : Recent high-frequency data suggests India’s economic recovery is getting stronger, and policymakers may soon have space to support the rebound, according to an article published in the Reserve Bank of India ’s monthly bulletin.

“Recent shifts in the macroeconomic landscape have brightened the outlook, with GDP in striking distance of attaining positive territory and inflation easing closer to the target. If these movements sustain, policy space could open up to further support the recovery," the article said.

RBI cut policy rates last year to support economic recovery, but has left rates unchanged in the recent months owing to rising inflation.

The article said the number of e-way bills issued during December was the highest, “suggesting that the recovery is no longer aloft on the fleeting tailwinds of festival spending but is rising Phoenix-like on the wings of an intrinsic momentum".

The bulletin further noted that in the first half of FY2021-22, GDP growth will benefit from statistical support and is likely to be mostly consumption-driven.

India’s economy contracted by 23.9% in the first quarter and 7.5% in the second quarter on account of the covid-19 pandemic. RBI expects economy to contract by 7.5% in the current fiscal to March.

The need to kickstart investment is acquiring urgency to secure a durable turnaround and a sustainable growth trajectory. The cash sitting idle in balance sheets of corporations and banks and reverse repo balances with the Reserve Bank must find their way into credit to productive sectors and into real spending on investment activity before it imposes a persistent deflationary weight on real activity, it said.

The article reiterated RBI’s stance that the financial sector’s balance sheet could intensify as the asset classification standstill expired. However, banks are better prepared to handle the crisis this time with stronger capital buffers than the global financial crisis.

"Recent high frequency indicators suggest that the recovery is getting stronger in its traction and soon the winter of our discontent will be made glorious summer," the RBI wrote, quoting William Shakespeare.

