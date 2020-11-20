Economic reforms can support India’s medium term growth, says Fitch

NEW DELHI: Fitch Ratings on Friday said that the government’s economic reform agenda in response to the coronavirus pandemic has the potential to raise India’s medium-term growth rate.

The ratings agency expects the Centre to initiate more reforms over the next few years, while looking forward to reforms at the state level as well. “However, there are also downside pressures to growth and it will take time to assess whether the reforms are implemented effectively," it said.

“Raising medium-term growth rates under these circumstances will require reforms to support investment and boost productivity. We noted the GDP growth outlook as a key rating sensitivity when we revised the Outlook on India’s ‘BBB-’ rating to Negative from Stable in June," it said.

Fitch further said that several reforms—agricultural reforms to give farmers more flexibility over where to sell their produce, labour reforms to improve worker access to social security, among others—passed by parliament since the pandemic set in could lift medium-term growth prospects.

The ratings agency also pointed out that two landmark reforms—Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code and Good and Services Tax—from the government’s previous term faced setbacks recently due to the pandemic. “The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code has been suspended temporarily in line with forbearance regulations for banks, while a decline in inflows from the Goods and Services Tax will make it more challenging to divide these revenues among the Centre and the states," it said.

Over the last few days, investment banks and ratings agencies have revised upwards the India’s growth projections for the current as well as the next fiscal, anticipating faster-than-expected recovery.

On Thursday, Moody’s Investors Service raised India’s gross domestic product (GDP) forecast for this fiscal to -10.6% from a -11.5% contraction it had projected in September and said that the government’s latest ₹2.65 trillion stimulus package aimed at economic recovery, is a credit positive. It also raised its forecast for India’s GDP for fiscal 2021-22 to 10.8% from 10.6% projected earlier.

Goldman Sachs last week said real GDP is expected to contract by 10.3% in FY21, against its September forecast of 14.8% contraction. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has also predicted positive growth in the quarter-ended December, compared to the earlier expectation of a positive growth in the March quarter.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via