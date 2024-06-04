Economic reforms may slow down as ruling BJP fails to get majority on its own

Economic reforms may slow down as ruling BJP fails to get majority on its ownPuja Das , Subhash Narayan
However, given the record of the NDA government over the past 10 years, some of the next-generation structural reforms are expected to continue, and welfare economics may also receive undivided focus.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday failed to reach the half-way mark of a simple majority in the 543-seat Lok Sabha, although the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) that it leads is well placed to form the next government at the Centre.
