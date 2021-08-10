As on date, India has administered 51.45 crore first doses, covering 49.8% of the adult and 14.2% fully vaccinated with two doses. The latest sero-survey results by ICMR indicate that 67.6% of the population above 6 years had anti-bodies while 81% and 89% of individuals who have received one dose and two doses of the vaccine respectively have the antibodies. Even among those who have not been vaccinated, sero-prevalence is 62.3%. “As recent research demonstrates clearly, these trends in immunity lend a ray of hope in reducing severe illness due to pandemic," the finance ministry said.