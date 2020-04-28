Economic revival, fight against coronavirus key focus areas, says PM Modi

NEW DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed on the need to gradually bring the battered economy back to life after a crippling coronavirus lockdown in his meeting with the state chief ministers on Monday. This comes in the backdrop of many states arguing that lifting restrictions too soon could risk a deadly resurgence.

“We have to give importance to the economy as well as continue the fight against covid-19," Modi said on Monday in a video conference with chief ministers as the 40-day nationwide lockdown neared an end.

Modi’s decision to refocus on the economy after imposing one of the strictest lockdowns in the world comes amid joblessness surging to 23.4% in the week ended 5 April, according to a Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) survey, and as anecdotal evidence showed India’s poor were struggling to buy food because of loss of livelihoods. Earlier this month, the International Labour Organization warned that more than 400 million Indians are at risk of tipping deeper into poverty.

The government has already allowed some economic activities to resume since 20 April before the lockdown is set to end on 3 May. While both the Centre and states are looking at ways to revive the economy, states are jittery that a swift lifting of curbs may lead to a surge in virus infections.

“The majority of the chief ministers said the lockdown should continue. Some said it can be there with more economic activity. I said the decision should rest with government of India," Puducherry chief minister V. Narayansamy said at a press meet organized by the Congress party later in the day.

“Most chief ministers were unanimous that the way in which the number of coronavirus positive people were increasing, there should be a cautious approach and the prime minister should take a call on the basis of what the chief ministers are saying," Narayansamy said.

More than 872 people have died and 27,892 have been infected in India because of covid-19. The actual number is likely much higher than the official figures suggest with India conducting one of the lowest test rates per capita in the world, health experts said.

“Efforts of states should be directed towards converting the red zones into orange and thereafter into green zones," Modi said at the fourth such interaction with the chief ministers over the pandemic, according to a government statement.

Mint had earlier reported about India exploring a decentralized strategy to exit the lockdown, which will involve dividing the nation into green, orange and red zones.

Most states are in favour of continuing strict lockdown measures in the red zones, according to the discussions at the meeting.

“They (the chief ministers) spoke about the need to keep a close vigil on international borders and also on addressing the economic challenge and ways to further boost health infrastructure," the government said.

“We have to be brave and bring in reforms that touch the lives of common citizens," Modi said, according to a government statement on the Centre’s strategy of using the crisis to initiate reforms.

Modi reiterated that masks and face covers should become part of everyday life in the days ahead.

Over the past one month, chief ministers have also been vocal in demanding a special financial package for tackling the covid-19 pandemic. Last week, the chief ministers of two Congress-ruled states, Amarinder Singh of Punjab and Bhupesh Baghel of Chhattisgarh, wrote to Modi seeking special financial aid and revenue grant for FY 2020-21. States such as Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Delhi have also demanded more financial help from the Union government.

Anuja contributed to the story.

