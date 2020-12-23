Economic revival is slowing, key indicators show

Going by the 7.5% contraction forecast by RBI for the fiscal, the economy is expected to be of ₹188.7 trillion at the end of FY21. Given that even a strong rebound in the next fiscal will be on this lower base, the fiscal deficit in FY22 is unlikely to narrow significantly as spending requirements are expected to remain high even as non-tax revenue sources such as divestment proceeds remain weak. “This could tie the government’s hands in taking further expenditure-boosting measures or in offering tax breaks in the FY22 budget," said Sabnavis.