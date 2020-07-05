Economic revival now hinges more on services sector

As Sharma writes: “Building factories generates funds for upgrading them, which then increases pressure to invest in improving roads, bridges, ports, railroads, power grids, and water systems." All this creates jobs, which pay people and give them the purchasing power to demand services. With the manufacturing sector not creating enough jobs, people have had to fend for themselves to earn a living. This is reflected in the informal services sector, with the huge number of street vendors and small businesses seen across cities. The number of people trying to make a living like this is huge.