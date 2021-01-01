Economic revival weak as new investments fail to pick up in Dec quarter

Most sectors except mining and electricity saw a decline in new projects in the quarter ended December. Electricity saw a slight pick-up while mining project announcements quadrupled over a low base. Mining investments are just 2% lower than the year-ago levels, signalling normalcy in the sector. New investments in the mining sector came entirely from the private sector. Essar Minmet’s Beneficiation and Pellet Plant Project in Odisha and Bright Sino’s project in Maharashtra accounted for more than 90% of the total fresh private investments in mining this quarter.