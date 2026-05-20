‘Economic storm raging...’: Rahul Gandhi hits out at ‘busy’ PM Modi over ‘Melody’ toffee reel with Italy PM Meloni

Rahul Gandhi, senior Indian National Congress (INC) leader and Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, on Wednesday slammed “busy” Prime Minister Narendra Modi over increasing fuel prices, the state of India’s economy, and his recent “Melody” toffee gift to Italy's Giorgia Meloni, accusing the government of making light of serious economic issues.

He claimed the central government was overlooking signs of a looming economic crisis as the Middle East war continues.

“An economic storm is raging over our heads, and our Prime Minister is busy handing out candies in Italy! Farmers, youth, women, laborers, and small traders are all in tears - the PM is laughing and making reels, while the BJP folks are clapping along. This isn't leadership, it's a farce,” Rahul Gandhi said on X.

His comments came during PM Modi’s visit to Italy, where he met PM Giorgia Meloni in Rome. During the meeting, PM Modi presented Meloni with a box of “Melody” toffees, reviving the widely shared “Melodi” trend on social media centered around the two leaders.

Rahul Gandhi alleged that India was moving toward a serious economic slowdown, attributing the situation to escalating global tensions and what he described as economic mismanagement by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government.

"Now, an economic storm is approaching--one the likes of which India has never seen. The Strait of Hormuz has been shut down. Yet, they claim there is no shortage of petrol... The BJP members mock me," ANI quoted Gandhi, who was addressing party workers in Raebareli, as saying.

He further mentioned, “They are eating toffees with Meloni and making videos--acting as if it's all just a joke--only to return later and fold their hands."

Rahul Gandhi targets RSS, BJP leadership Gandhi also reiterated his criticism of the government over demonetisation, alleging that national wealth and public institutions were being transferred to a handful of industrialists.

"PM Narendra Modi has sold off India's economic system. He has handed over the economic system of India to Ambani, Adani and America. Now an economic storm is coming, and PM Narendra Modi and the government of India will not be able to save you," LoP in Lok Sabha said.

Taking aim at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and BJP leadership, he accused them of undermining the Constitution and said he stood by his earlier remarks against Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

“When these RSS workers come before you, they will speak of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, then you must say to their faces that your Prime Minister, Home Minister, and the organisation (BJP) is a traitor, you have worked to sell India. You have worked to attack the Constitution,” Congress MP stated.

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Commenting on rising inflation and higher fuel prices, Rahul Gandhi said PM Modi was advising people to avoid foreign travel and gold purchases and instead buy electric vehicles. He also warned that farmers could face a shortage of fertilisers in the coming months and claimed that inflation, along with the prices of petrol, diesel, edible oil, cooking gas, pulses, and rice, was likely to increase significantly.

He alleged, “Before the elections, it was said that there was no shortage of petrol or gas. Petrol prices will not increase. Today, when petrol prices are rising, Ambani is exporting petrol from India to abroad. Ambani buys petrol from Russia and sells it outside, and with that money, they fund PM Narendra Modi. This is the truth.”