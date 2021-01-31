OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Economic Survey 2020-21: UP govt praised for Covid management
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (File photo) (HT_PRINT)
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (File photo) (HT_PRINT)

Economic Survey 2020-21: UP govt praised for Covid management

1 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2021, 05:53 AM IST ANI

The economic survey of India 2020-21 has praised Yogi Adityanath government's COVID-19 management during the pandemic, the state government said in a release.

The economic survey of India 2020-21 has praised Yogi Adityanath government's COVID-19 management during the pandemic, the state government said in a release.

It comes after World Health Organisation (WHO) also praised the state government.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
No question of closing door on talks with govt: Farmers' Union

No question of closing door on talks with govt: Farmers' Union

1 min read . 05:59 AM IST
China has reacted with fury to the visa offer.

Special UK visa scheme for millions of Hong Kong residents from today

3 min read . 05:56 AM IST
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (File photo)

Economic Survey 2020-21: UP govt praised for Covid management

1 min read . 05:53 AM IST
Made in India vaccines arrive in Muscat.

India delivering Covid vaccines to Oman reflects 'friendship spanning millennia'

1 min read . 05:41 AM IST

The state government said that the economic survey has approved the effective management of COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh.

The survey also points out that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's quick decisions helped arrest the spread of the pandemic, the state government said, while adding that the number of cases was lesser than expected.

The state has a density of 690 persons per square km but it still managed to effectively manage the pandemic, the state government said. (ANI)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout