Economic Survey 2020-21: UP govt praised for Covid management

Economic Survey 2020-21: UP govt praised for Covid management1 min read . 05:53 AM IST
The economic survey of India 2020-21 has praised Yogi Adityanath government's COVID-19 management during the pandemic, the state government said in a release.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The economic survey of India 2020-21 has praised Yogi Adityanath government's COVID-19 management during the pandemic, the state government said in a release.
The economic survey of India 2020-21 has praised Yogi Adityanath government's COVID-19 management during the pandemic, the state government said in a release.
The economic survey of India 2020-21 has praised Yogi Adityanath government's COVID-19 management during the pandemic, the state government said in a release.
It comes after World Health Organisation (WHO) also praised the state government.
It comes after World Health Organisation (WHO) also praised the state government.
The state government said that the economic survey has approved the effective management of COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh.
The survey also points out that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's quick decisions helped arrest the spread of the pandemic, the state government said, while adding that the number of cases was lesser than expected.
The state has a density of 690 persons per square km but it still managed to effectively manage the pandemic, the state government said. (ANI)
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.