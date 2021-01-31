Subscribe
Home >News >India >Economic Survey 2020-21: UP govt praised for Covid management
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (File photo)

Economic Survey 2020-21: UP govt praised for Covid management

1 min read . 05:53 AM IST ANI

The economic survey of India 2020-21 has praised Yogi Adityanath government's COVID-19 management during the pandemic, the state government said in a release.

It comes after World Health Organisation (WHO) also praised the state government.

The state government said that the economic survey has approved the effective management of COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh.

The survey also points out that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's quick decisions helped arrest the spread of the pandemic, the state government said, while adding that the number of cases was lesser than expected.

The state has a density of 690 persons per square km but it still managed to effectively manage the pandemic, the state government said. (ANI)

