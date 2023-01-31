Economic Survey 2023: Here are the key highlights

The Economic Survey for 2023-24 was tabled in the Parliament on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, a day ahead of the Union Budget which will be presented by the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday February 1, 2023. The Economic Survey is an annual report card of the economy, which is presented a day before the budget and examines the performance of each and every sector and then suggests future moves.

