Economic Survey 2023-24 Live Updates: Nirmala Sitharaman to present Survey in Parliament ahead of Union Budget
The Budget Session of Parliament will begin at 11 am on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 with the President of India Droupadi Murmu addressing both houses in a joint session, following which the Economic Survey will be tabled with projections for economic growth for fiscal 2023-24, a day ahead of the Union Budget to be presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1.
The livestream of the economic survey can be watched on the government's official channels. Sansad TV, PIB India will also livestream the release. Read here
The Economic Survey is prepared by the Economics Division of the Department of Economic Affairs of the Finance Ministry under the overall guidance of the Chief Economic Adviser (CEA)
The Economic Survey is an annual report card of the economy, which is presented a day before the budget and examines the performance of each and every sector and then suggests future moves
The Economic Survey for 2023-24 will be released on Tuesday, January 31. It will be presented by the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Parliament during the Budget Session
