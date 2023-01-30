The Budget Session of Parliament will commence at 11 am on Tuesday with the President addressing both houses in a joint session. After the address, the economic survey will be tabled with projections for economic growth for fiscal 2022/23.

The Economic Survey is tabled a day ahead of the budget which will be presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on 1 February.

Also Read: Union Budget 2023: Date, time, where to watch Sitharaman's speech LIVE

Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) Dr V Anantha Nageswaran will unveil the document to the public in a press conference after the presentation of Economic Survey 2021-22 by the Finance Minister in Parliament.

What is Economic Survey?

The document, which is tabled in both Houses of the Parliament, reviews the developments that took place in the Indian economy over the past financial year.

Also Read: India’s budgets over the years, explained in 8 charts

The Economic Survey document comprises Volume I, Volume II and the statistical appendix. This comes a day before the finance minister tables the Union Budget in the Parliament. It was de-linked from the Budget in 1964 and unveiled in advance in order to provide a context of the latter.

The Economic Survey is prepared by the Economics Division of the Department of Economic Affairs of the Finance Ministry under the overall guidance of the Chief Economic Adviser (CEA).

Also Read: Budget 2023 to test PM Narendra Modi's fiscal resolve ahead of Lok Sabha polls

The survey also helps in giving a better understanding of the Union Budget by comprehending the country's priority for the next financial year and what sectors would need more emphasis.

Here's how to watch the Economic Survey LIVE:

The livestream of the economic survey can be watched on the government's official channels. Sansad TV, PIB India will also livestream the release.

Here's the YouTube link of PIB: https://www.youtube.com/@pibindia/videos

Here's the Facebook link of Ministry of Finance: https://www.facebook.com/finmin.goi

For Live updates on Twitter: https://twitter.com/FinMinIndia

After the presentation by CE

The documents of Economic Survey 2023 can later be downloaded from https://www.indiabudget.gov.in/economicsurvey%E2%80%98