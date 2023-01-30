Economic Survey 2023: When, where and how to watch LIVE2 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 09:29 AM IST
- The Economic Survey is tabled a day ahead of the budget which will be presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on 1 February.
The Budget Session of Parliament will commence at 11 am on Tuesday with the President addressing both houses in a joint session. After the address, the economic survey will be tabled with projections for economic growth for fiscal 2022/23.
