Economic Survey suggests health tax on salty, sugary, fatty foods

The economic survey of 2024-25 released on Friday has sought stringent regulations for ultra-processed foods (UPFs)—which undergo a high degree of processing, are high in calories, and cause long-term harm—even suggesting a higher tax rate on them to deter consumption.

Ultra-processed foods include soft drinks, packaged potato wafers, chocolate, candy, ice cream, sweetened breakfast cereals, packaged soups, nuggets, fries, etc., which are low on nutrients and typically contain extremely high levels of salt, sugar, and unhealthy fats, and are also often referred to as “predigested” food.

That they are super unhealthy is well known, but they continue to attract consumers for various reasons including artificially infused taste and attractive packaging. The attraction increases when top brands advertise such foods as healthy, especially for growing children.

The economic survey has suggested that the country’s top food regulator—Food Safety Standard Authority of India (FSSAI)—could consider bringing such foods under strict regulation with a clear definition, standards, and labelling requirements.

Also read | Economic Survey 2025: Stable growth, cooling inflation– 10 key highlights The survey also suggested a ‘health tax’ measure targeted specifically at brands that advertise such unhealthy foods.

“From sweetened breakfast cereals, soft drinks, and energy drinks to fried chicken and packaged cookies, UPFs have undeniably marked their formidable presence every day,” the survey said.

The suggestions from the government come in the backdrop of surging consumption of such dangerous foods in India. According to a WHO (World Health Organization) report published in 2023, India’s consumption of ultra-processed foods shot up from about $900 million in 2006 to more than $37.9 billion in 2019.

Meanwhile, WHO India reports that, between 2011 and 2021, the value of retail sales in the UPF segment grew at a CAGR (compounded annual growth rate) of 13.7%.

According to the Household Consumption Expenditure Survey (HCES) 2022-23, almost 9.6 per cent of the food budget in rural areas and 10.64 per cent in urban areas is spent on beverages, refreshments, and processed food.

Research suggests increased consumption of ultra-processed foods impacts mental health functions including cognitive impairment, and cause depression, obesity, heart diseases, anxiety, and long-term psychological distress among children and adults.

New standards and higher tax “The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) could consider bringing UPFs under regulation with a clear definition and standards, including stricter labelling requirements,” the economic survey said, adding that improved monitoring of branded products to ensure compliance would help build consumer confidence.

Also read | Economic Survey 2025: Inflation to ease to 4.2% in FY26 from 4.8% in FY25 “A higher tax rate for UPFs may also be considered as a ‘health tax’ measure targeted specifically at brands/products that advertise,” it said, adding that there is a need to generate greater awareness of the adverse impact of the consumption of UPFs through campaigns targeted at schools and colleges alongside existing health and lifestyle campaigns of the governments.

"Ultra processed food are food in which additives , preservatives and colouring agents have been added to enhance taste and improve shelf life of food. It is associated with alteration in gut microorganisms. And this predisposes to a number of diseases. The higher rate proposed in Economic Survey on UPF is a welcome step in controlling the high consumption specially in Children leading to many health related issues including childhood obesity. I do see many such patients everyday having excess consumption of UPF and now having health issues," said Dr Piyush Ranjan, Senior Consultant & Vice Chairman, Department of Gastroenterology, Sir Ganga Ram hospital.

Tackling misleading advertising The government report pointed out that often unhealthy packaged food items—such as breakfast cereals, tetra pack juices and chocolate malt drinks—are advertised and marketed as healthy products.

The survey said consumer protection efforts can be strengthened to deal with aggressive marketing and distribution practices and misleading nutrition claims in advertising, “especially when they are targeted towards children and youth”.

“Schools, hospitals, and public areas should eliminate UPFs, while incentives should promote affordable healthy food production. High GST rates and amendments to consumer protection laws could deter misleading advertising. Additionally, a coalition of civil society and government entities, free from conflicts of interest, is vital to educate the public and counter food industry interference,” it said.

The economic survey suggested that the Union ministry of health and family welfare urgently define nutrient thresholds for sugars, salt, and saturated fats to regulate advertising, adopt warning front-of-pack labels (FOPL), and impose stricter marketing restrictions on unhealthy foods, especially targeting children under 18.

Also read | Economic Survey 2024-25: Deregulation is the way to go “Generating health-conscious consumers can further motivate and incentivize various UPF brands to come up with healthy alternatives or minimise the extent of the negative effects of the UPFs. Efforts also need to be directed to promote local and seasonal fruits and vegetables and facilitate positive subsidies for healthy foods such as whole foods, millet, fruits, and vegetables to improve their availability, affordability, and consumption,” it said.

West already in action Brazil, Canada, Chile, France, Mexico, Israel, Peru, the UK and Uruguay are among many countries that have been implementing the Nutrient Profile Model for labelling and restricting marketing as proposed by the Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO) in 2016.

Even earlier, in 2011, Denmark had introduced a tax on saturated food products. Mexico imposed a surcharge on carbonated drinks and a tax on junk food.