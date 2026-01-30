Economic Survey: Gig workers face constant stress, pay insecurity, isolation and burnout
The survey highlighted that many migrants who move to urban centres face loneliness and social isolation despite financial gains. This affects their mental well health and productivity at work, and can lead to early attrition, increasing costs for employers, it said.
The Economic Survey 2026, released on Thursday, flagged rising vulnerabilities among migrant and gig workers as risks to labour productivity. It noted that many migrants who move to urban hubs face loneliness and social isolation despite financial gains. This negatively affects their mental well-being and productivity at work, and can lead to early attrition, increasing costs for employers, it said. The comments come at a time when India’s platform workforce is expanding rapidly and employers are struggling to mobilise workers across states.