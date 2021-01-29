Economic Survey: Covid-19 lockdown saved more than 1 lakh lives

NEW DELHI : Lauding the government in managing the Covid-19 pandemic effectively, the Economic Survey 2020-21 on Friday said that more than 1 lakh lives were saved in India by early lockdown during the pandemic.

The cross-country analysis mentioned in the survey said that India has been able to effectively manage both the spread of Covid-19 and the fatalities, with 37.1 lakh fewer cases than what was estimated, vis-à-vis the actual cases in the US being more than the estimated cases by 62.5 lakh cases.

Also Read | Covid vaccination faces slow start

An inter-State analysis in the economic survey report also showed that Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Bihar have restricted the case spread the best; Kerala, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have saved the most lives; Maharashtra has under-performed the most in restricting the spread of cases and in saving lives.

“The analysis clearly shows that early and more stringent lockdowns have been effective in controlling the spread of the pandemic – both across countries and across States in India. The Survey credits the flattening of curve and lives saved to the early lockdown imposed by the government. While most countries reached their first peak in less than 50 days, India took around 175 days," the survey report said, adding that India took 168 days to reach a million cases.

The survey also highlights that denser areas are more vulnerable to faster spread of the virus and this effect is stronger at the onset of the epidemic. “This had an important policy implication in terms of early measures to prevent spread for a densely populated country like India with more than 130 crore people," the survey said.

“The response by India also drew on epidemiological and economic research, especially those pertaining to the Spanish Flu, which highlighted that an early, intense lockdown provided a win-win strategy to save lives, and preserve livelihoods via economic recovery in the medium to long-term," the report said.

It added that this strategy was also tailored to India’s unique vulnerabilities to the pandemic by quarantining people to reduce the quantity of people interacting and encouraging behavioral measures such as better sanitary practices to reduce the spread of germs.

The Economic Survey cited the example of Spanish Flu to prove the point that the timing matters - early and extensive lockdowns leading to greater delays in reaching peak mortality, lower peak mortality rates and overall lower mortality burden. Hence the policymakers followed the approach of hedging for the worst outcome initially, and updating its response step-by-step via feedback.

The Survey also mentioned that 40-day lockdown period was used for scaling up the necessary medical and para-medical infrastructure for active surveillance, expanding testing, contact tracing, isolation and management of cases and educating citizens about social distancing and masks.

As the total number of covid-19 cases increased to 1,07,20,972 and the toll mounted to 1,55,299 on Friday, 18,855 new daily cases have been recorded in the last 24 hours. Over 85.73% of the new cases are from 5 States and UTs.

Chhattisgarh reported the highest daily new cases at 6,451, the union health ministry said adding that the jump in figures is due to the reconciliation of District level and State level case, discharge and death figures. It is followed by Kerala with 5,771, while Maharashtra reported 2,889 new cases, the government said. At least 163 fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours. Eight States/UTs account for 85.89% of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (50). Chhattisgarh follows with 35 daily deaths and Kerala with 19, the union health ministry said.

As India started its nationwide covid-19 vaccination drive on January 16th, a total of 33,68,734 beneficiaries were vaccinated through 62,939 sessions as on Friday, as per the provisional report available with the union health ministry. 4,40,681 beneficiaries were vaccinated in 10,061 sessions on the fourteenth day of nationwide covid-19 vaccination on Friday. 213 adverse events following immunization. As on Friday over 72.46% of the total vaccinated beneficiaries were from 10 States. Uttar Pradesh accounts for maximum share of vaccinated beneficiaries followed by Karnataka and Rajasthan. Meanwhile, Centre on Friday asked states to begin covid-19 vaccination of frontline workers along with healthcare providers from first week of February.

