Economic Survey: Covid-19 lockdown saved more than 1 lakh lives

Chhattisgarh reported the highest daily new cases at 6,451, the union health ministry said adding that the jump in figures is due to the reconciliation of District level and State level case, discharge and death figures. It is followed by Kerala with 5,771, while Maharashtra reported 2,889 new cases, the government said. At least 163 fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours. Eight States/UTs account for 85.89% of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (50). Chhattisgarh follows with 35 daily deaths and Kerala with 19, the union health ministry said.