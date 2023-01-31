Economic Survey: Govt met 48% of FY23 disinvestment target1 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 06:02 PM IST
The government had collected ₹31,106 crore as of 31 January, majority of which had come from the public listing of LIC which sold 3.5% stake for ₹20,516 crore
New Delhi: The government has achieved 48% of its disinvestment target of ₹65,000 crore for FY23 as of 18 January, the Economic Survey tabled in Parliament on Tuesday showed.
