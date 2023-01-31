Economic Survey puts spotlight on climate change and environment1 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 03:09 PM IST
The survey said that India achieved its target of 40% installed electric capacity from non-fossil fuels ahead of 2030
New Delhi: The Economic Survey 2022-23, tabled in Parliament on Tuesday, introduced a chapter on climate change and environment at a time when climate across the world has become increasingly erratic, furthering upside risks to food prices.
