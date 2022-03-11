Maharashtra economic survey report on Thursday revealed that the FDI inflow dropped in the state in 2021-22 with ₹48,633 crore as compared to ₹1,19,734 crore in the previous year, news agency PTI said. The report tabled in the legislative Assembly additionally noted that Karnataka emerged as the leading state with ₹1,02,866 crore FDI inflow in 2021-22, followed by Gujarat with ₹11,145 crore. Then, Tamil Nadu with ₹8,364 crore and Telangana with ₹7,506 crore in the same year. The FDI inflow in the state from April 2000 to September 2021 was ₹9,59,746 crore, which was 28.2 of the total FDI inflow of the country, the survey stated.

