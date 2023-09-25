External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that economically dominant countries are leveraging production capabilities and those who have institutional influence have weaponized these capabilities. He also cited an example of Covid-19 and stressed that it is still a world of double standards.

Addressing an event ‘South Rising: Partnerships, Institutions and Ideas’ here on Saturday, Jaishankar said, “There is a growing sentiment in the world, and the Global South in a way embodies it. But there’s also political resistance. Those occupying positions of influence are resisting pressure to change."

"They will mouth the right things, but the reality is still today, it’s a world very much of double standards," he said as quoted by ANI.

Speaking about the Global South and India's G20 Presidency, the minister highlighted how India was ‘the voice of the Global South’ and how it steered the global conversation back to global growth and development issues.

“To get the G20, to talk about what the world wanted to talk about, that was the real problem with the G20. Our Prime Minister put it very well, he said first let’s talk to the people who are not going to be on the table. We were the voice of the Global South," said Jaishankar.

"The Global South is an expression, in a way, of a certain solidarity and generosity and sort of a sharing spirit community. I think if you're part of the Global South, you know it," he added.

In his Europe’s mindset comment from last year, where he said that “Europe’s problems are the world’s problems but the world’s problems are not Europe’s problems", EAM Jaishankar said that "particular statement had a particular context" while also listing five big problems which is troubling the entire world, ANI reported.

“That particular statement had a particular context. If you look at what happened at the G20, I mean anybody who travels around the world will tell you, list five big problems that are troubling the entire world. People will say debt, SDG resourcing, climate action resourcing, digital access, and I would say it could be nutrition, gender," Jaishankar said.

“On the G20 Summit, a lot of folks were still surprised that we actually got everybody together. I don’t think they completely expected that. So there will be one set of people who are still wondering how that happened," the External Affairs Minister said.

(With ANI inputs)

