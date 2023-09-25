EAM S Jaishankar highlights ‘double standards’ in global affairs, says ‘dominant countries weaponize…’2 min read 25 Sep 2023, 07:19 AM IST
Economically dominant countries leverage production capabilities, weaponizing them and creating double standards, says S Jaishankar.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that economically dominant countries are leveraging production capabilities and those who have institutional influence have weaponized these capabilities. He also cited an example of Covid-19 and stressed that it is still a world of double standards.