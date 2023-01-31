Economic Survey sees FY24 GDP growth slowing to 6.5%
Despite slowing growth, India will still be the fastest-growing major economy
NEW DELHI : The Economic Survey on Tuesday projected the Indian economy to slow to a three-year low of 6.5% in FY24, slowing from the estimated 7% growth for the current year due to global economic uncertainty impacting exports.
