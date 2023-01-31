Economic  Survey  sees  FY24 GDP  growth slowing  to  6.5%

“The medium-term prospects of the economy look good because of cleaned-up balance sheets and reforms are going to have a lag payback. The Survey projects growth will be 6.5% for the next fiscal and range between 6% and 6.8%. The range seems asymmetric in nature and looks deliberate, but we must understand that the global political and economic environment has uncertainties, and we also do not know at what speed the global economy recovers," Nageswaran told reporters after the report was presented in Parliament.