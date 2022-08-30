Economist Abhijit Sen, advocate of public distribution system, is no more

Economist Abhijit Sen passed away on August 29 night. He was 72. Sen, one of India’s leading authorities on rural economy and a former member of the Planning Commission, taught economics at universities in Oxford, Cambridge, and New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University over the course of a career spanning more than four decades. Additionally, he served in a variety of important government roles, notably as chair of the Commission on Agricultural Cost and Prices.

