Economy could normalize faster than anticipated

The Indian economy has been shrinking since the first quarter of the current fiscal, in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic, after remaining in the positive territory till the last financial year. The pandemic-led lockdown, cited as the most stringent in the world, restricted 65% of the activity in the economy, resulting in a contraction of 23.9% in the June quarter, and 7.5% in the second. With two consecutive quarters of contraction, the Indian economy has formally entered a recession. However, the high growth economic indicators have started showing signs of recovery, raising faster normalization hopes.