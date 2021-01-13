Economy likely to grow by 11% in FY22: Brickwork Ratings

As per the first Advance Estimates (AE) of the GDP released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MOSPI), the economy is expected to contract by 7.7% in FY21. 'The estimates are close to our estimate of 7% to 7.5% contraction in GDP," says a report by Brickwork Ratings. Although these estimates are likely to undergo revisions, the projections in the second AE are likely to be revised upwards owing to the recent economic recovery reflected by the performance of some leading indicators. However, the distress in economic activities caused by the pandemic in terms of job losses, along with sharp decline in income and consumption, have been unprecedented, resulting a more than ₹11 trillion loss to the GDP in FY21; this may have a long-lasting impact on the economy.