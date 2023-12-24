Economy likely to see good vibes in 2024
Strong likelihood of 7% average growth and reduction in geopolitical uncertainties are among the defining features of the new calendar year
New Delhi: A boost to government spending and consumption in the wake of national polls, geopolitical uncertainties coming off from the peaks seen this year and a strong likelihood of 7% average expansion of the economy are likely to be the defining features of the new calendar year starting 1 January, according to economists.