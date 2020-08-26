NEW DELHI: India’s gross domestic product (GDP) could contract 3-9% in the current fiscal, depending on the efficacy of steps taken to contain coronavirus pandemic and the government’s economic policy responses, a McKinsey Global Institute report said on Wednesday.

The report, titled ‘India’s turning point’, warned that the pandemic-induced economic shock could put the banking system under stress, leading to a rise in bad loans by 7-14 percentage points in FY21 if the financial strain on households, small businesses and corporations is unmitigated. Steps taken by the government and the Reserve Bank of India to mitigate this, however, could moderate the pandemic’s effect on non-performing assets, the report said.

“Even before the pandemic, India’s economy faced structural challenges, and GDP growth fell to 4.2% (in FY20). The crisis compounds the challenge. Absent urgent steps to spur growth, India risks a decade of stagnating incomes and quality of life," said the McKinsey report.

To bring back the country to 8-8.5% economic growth rate and to sustain it till 2030, the report proposes a series of reforms including a flexible labour market regime with stronger social security net, removing anomalies in duties, tax breaks for home ownership and power sector reforms.

The report moots reducing the cost of capital and said about four percentage points of household savings could move to financial products, through measures to unshackle insurance, pension funds, and capital markets.

The report said the economic package announced by the government to help poor households and to revive the economy will have an impact on fiscal deficit for FY21. “Coupled with contracting gross domestic product (GDP) and reduction in government revenue, this could lead to an incremental central fiscal deficit of about four percentage points over the budgeted 3.5% of GDP, with possible medium-term implications on government borrowing as well," said the report.

The forecast of a 3-9% contraction in economy this fiscal comes in the backdrop of the RBI cautioning on Tuesday that the contraction in economic activity is likely to prolong due to movement restrictions imposed by local authorities to fight back the pandemic. The central bank, in its 2019-20 annual report, also said the uptick that became visible in high frequency economic indicators in the months of May and June appear to have lost strength in July and August, suggesting that economic contraction will prolong to the second quarter.

Investment bank Barclays had earlier this month revised downward its growth projection for India in FY21 to a contraction of 6% from a contraction of 3.2% estimated earlier as rise in coronavirus infections weighed on growth prospects.

