Economy may contract 3-9% in FY21, says McKinsey

The forecast of a 3-9% contraction in economy this fiscal comes in the backdrop of the RBI cautioning on Tuesday that the contraction in economic activity is likely to prolong due to movement restrictions imposed by local authorities to fight back the pandemic. The central bank, in its 2019-20 annual report, also said the uptick that became visible in high frequency economic indicators in the months of May and June appear to have lost strength in July and August, suggesting that economic contraction will prolong to the second quarter.