Chief economic adviser in the finance ministry Krishnamurty Subramanian on Thursday said the government is working with the assumption that the economy may contract in the current financial year and there is uncertainty about whether the recovery process will begin in the second half (September-March) of FY21 or in FY22.

“In start of the financial year in April, we had estimated economy to grow at 1.5-2%, conditioned in a V-shaped recovery in the second half (H2). Whether that recovery will happen in H2 or next year is not certain. Actual growth will depend on when the recovery happens. If recovery does not happen this year, economy will have a decline in output this year," Subramanian told reporters in a virtual briefing.

However, Subramanian refused to put a number to the GDP contraction the finance ministry has estimated for this year. “We have our internal assessment, but there is uncertainty. It is a wide range," he said.

The over two month long lockdown and mobility restrictions beginning 25 March had brought the economy to a standstill. The government has since significantly eased restrictions, however, rising coronavirus cases, widespread job losses and downbeat consumer sentiment is expected to lead to a significant contraction in GDP in the current year.

Rating agency Standard and Poor’s (S&P) expects the Indian economy to contract 5% in FY21 while the World Bank has projected Asia’s third largest economy to shrink by 3.2% during the year. Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) on Wednesday said the Indian economy may contract by as much as 7.3% in FY21 in case of a second wave of coronavirus outbreak in December quarter which will require reinforcement of new containment and strict social distancing measures.

Commenting on rating action by S&P and Moody’s, Subramanian said because of the country’s ability and willingness to repay its debt proven historically, India’s fundamentals demand a much better sovereign rating. S&P on Wednesday reaffirmed India’s rating at the lowest investment grade with stable outlook while Moody’s last week downgraded India’s rating by a notch to the lowest investment grade with negative outlook. Fitch Ratings on Wednesday said lack of a credible medium-term strategy for stabilizing rising public debt in India after the coronavirus crisis subsides could put downward pressure on the sovereign rating.

“Fitch Ratings also said it expects India’s debt to GDP come down, I would maintain that that’s the path that we are likely to take," Subramanian said.

