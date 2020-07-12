Economy may shrink by 14.2% in Q1: survey

The industry’s appeal for demand stimulus comes in the wake of official data showing last week that industrial output had contracted for the third straight month in May, though at a slower pace than in April. Data from the Central Statistical Organization (CSO) on 10 July showed the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) in May contracted by 34.7% against 57.6% in April. This indicated that industrial activity has begun picking up, though getting back to previous levels remains a challenge.