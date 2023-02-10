Economy not at odds with ecology, but fundamentally intertwined: Minister Puri
The minister said that India is uniquely positioned to champion the aspirations of the global south.He said that in the last eight years, the government has taken many transformative steps in advocating for ‘climate justice’.
New Delhi: India is demonstrating that economy and ecology are not at odds with each other, but in fact, fundamentally intertwined, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri said on Friday.
