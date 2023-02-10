New Delhi: India is demonstrating that economy and ecology are not at odds with each other, but in fact, fundamentally intertwined, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri said on Friday.

Addressing the First Environment and Climate Sustainability Working Group meeting under India’s G20 Presidency at Bengaluru, the minister said that India is uniquely positioned to champion the aspirations of the global south.

He said that in the last eight years, the government has taken many transformative steps in advocating for ‘climate justice’.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s bold announcement of the Panchamrit Action Plan at COP-26 in Glasgow envisages India becoming a net-zero emissions country by 2070. This is one of the shortest time-spans proposed between peak emissions and net zero status by a developing economy," Puri said.

Puri said that the consequences of degrading biodiversity and the environment are leading to increasing costs and complexity in all aspects of life.

He added that tackling the interrelated matters of climate change and biodiversity loss demands a concerted and calibrated global effort.

“This will require committed and farsighted leadership by the G-20 nations which collectively account for 85 per cent of the world’s GDP, 75 per cent of the global trade, and two-thirds of the global population," the minister added.

The global south, in particular, looks up to the G-20 dialogue and desires an urgent consensus that prevents both a climate crisis and a debt crisis for developing nations, he mentioned.

He also expressed his solidarity with the people of Turkey in their moment of grief and deep difficulty.

The minister asserted that India commiserates Turkey’s loss and will continue to extend all possible humanitarian and medical support in this time of need.

Puri stated, “The outpouring of support to Turkey from people and leaders across the world is a powerful reminder of the shared humanity that connects us all."

Talking about the importance of the Working Group Meeting, Puri said that this year’s Working Group provides an opportunity for G20 nations to conceptualise and adopt a concrete roadmap based on the recommendations at COP-27 in Sharm el-Sheikh and the Biodiversity Conference held in Montreal this year.

He added that the Working Group will enable a shift in mindset from ownership to stewardship of natural resources.

Puri said that the Working Group can be the catalyst for the G20 countries to adopt the core tenets of the LiFE movement and promote the uptake of sustainable living at a global scale. It has the potential to embed justice and fairness in the discourse around climate change and pioneer mutually beneficial instruments to accelerate climate financing and drive collaborative actions, he said.