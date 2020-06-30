Economy shows signs of bottoming out

Data separately released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) on Tuesday showed India’s fiscal deficit breached 58.6% in the first two months (April-May) of FY21 against 52% during the same period a year ago. With a severe squeeze in revenue receipts amid a marginal contraction in total spending, the central government’s fiscal deficit widened to Rs. 4.7 trillion in the first two months of what is sure to be a very difficult fiscal year amid rising demand for resources to fight the covid-19 pandemic. Prime minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced extension of free ration to 80 crore Indians for another five months at a cost of ₹90,000 crore which would put additional pressure on the fiscal.