Economy sputters back to life as govt eases some restrictions

As the country eased curbs to allow some economic activity on Monday after an extended lockdown that began on 25 March, companies, many of them charting exit strategies from the lockdown, remained hopeful of a full and early resumption of operations.

On Monday, the Centre and several state governments partially lifted the lockdown in non-hotspot areas, allowing agriculture and allied industries to resume operations, setting the stage for further relaxations in regions where the effect of the pandemic has been relatively less or nil.

While the phased lifting of the lockdown is likely to restore supplies to pre-covid levels, demand revival at this juncture remains the key concern and is contingent on enhanced government measures to push growth, industry executives said.

“The government must look at how demand comes back to the economy. They can look at tweaking the existing welfare schemes and releasing subsidies before the disbursement of loans and, I feel, this will ensure that business is restored in a short span of time after the lockdown is lifted," D.S. Tripathi, managing director and chief executive officer (CEO), Aadhaar Housing Finance Ltd, said. While ensuring seamless reopening of supply-side bottlenecks remains the top priority for governments and industry alike, experts said the answer to successful demand revival could well lie in addressing the current logjam.

“The partial reopening of the economy is a big relief, particularly as trucks can run again and move goods to and from factories and markets. However, the immediate resumption of highway tolling and some states even talking about raising toll charges is not good news," said Sanjay Kirloskar, chairman of Kirloskar Brothers Ltd and president of the All India Management Association. “After a prolonged stoppage, it is important to let things move with minimal friction and costs. Having assured electricity, fuel and food supplies are critical to restoring life and business," Kirloskar added.

E-commerce sector continues to grapple with logistics issues. (Photo: Mint)

“The biggest challenge is on the demand side and till the government gives a stimulus, demand will take time to return," said Sachit Jain, vice-chairman of Vardhman Special Steels and a board member of Vardhman Textiles.

“Markets need to open up as well, not just the factories. RBI needs to allow a bigger rate cut and banks must transmit this reduction. The government needs to inject an economic stimulus," Jain added.

For e-commerce companies that were allowed to resume normal business operations and later denied permission, regulatory risk remained a key factor even as the sector continued to grapple with logistics issues, especially manpower shortage.

In an email to employees, Kalyan Krishnamurthy, chief executive of Flipkart Group, indicated that Flipkart will be prepared to meet customer needs as soon as the government decides to resume full operations and economic activities.

“For the next two months, all e-commerce players will be figuring out the logistics puzzle, and e-commerce players like ours will focus on expanding hyper-local supplies. A lot of large sellers are also adapting and now procuring essentials, but smaller sellers are still waiting for inventory to move, before they stock up any further," said Srinivas Mothey, senior vice-president, Paytm Mall.

“Resumption of production in totality at the moment looks difficult for the automotive industry, given the integrated nature of the operations between automakers and their suppliers,’’ said Vinnie Mehta, director general, Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India. “Movement of manpower across borders is crucial for resuming operations. Besides that, companies need to take into account the poor consumer sentiment as they commence operations in phases," said Mehta.