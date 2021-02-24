Economy sustains gradual uptick as vaccine drive brings hope

India’s economic momentum seems to be on a strong footing even as the country’s ambitious vaccination drive picks up pace, bringing hope, and raising mobility levels across the country. With just six out of 16 high-frequency indicators in the red, Mint’s macro tracker showed a tinge of continuity in the positive direction for the first time in months. Exports saw meaningful growth for the first time since September, headline inflation eased further, and the industrial sector saw an uptick in activity.