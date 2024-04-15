'Economy's sound enough to bear short-term oil shock'

Today, we have a diversified basket of imports and exports. While oil still remains a large part of the imports, imports of other items like electronics, tourism and education services are also substantial. Similarly, the export basket is also diversified. So today, even if we have an oil price shock, we do not have to cut back on oil imports. There are other items that can flex to keep the current account in equilibrium and flexing these items will not lead to a contraction in economic output. For example, domestic economic output will not drop if Indians did not holiday abroad. A rupee depreciation will be part of this adjustment—but that should not be seen as a cause of worry.