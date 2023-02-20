ED accuses Pernod Ricard of more policy violations

If found guilty, Pernod Ricard India Pvt Ltd, represented by its Chief Operating Officer Rajesh Mishra, and Benoy Babu, the head of its international brands business, could be fined and jailed for three to seven years, under Indian law. The Delhi court has asked the accused in the case to be present at its trial hearing of the Indian agency's complaint on Feb. 23.

