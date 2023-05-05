ED action against promoter, not company, Manappuram Finance clarifies after assets frozen1 min read . Updated: 05 May 2023, 01:28 PM IST
The Enforcement Directorate earlier said that it has frozen assets worth ₹143 crore of Manappuram Finance's MD and CEO after it conducted raids as part of a money-laundering investigation.
Kerala-based NBFC Manappuram Finance Ltd clarified on May 5 that the action taken by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against its promoter is not linked to affairs of the listed entity, in a notification to the stock exchanges.
