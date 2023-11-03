Mahadev app case: ED arrests 'cash courier' with ₹5.39 crore meant for Baghel’s poll expenses
The Enforcement Directorate claimed on Friday that it has recorded a statement of a 'cash courier' who alleged that the promoters of the Mahadev betting app intended to pay ₹5.39 crore to ‘Baghel’ for upcoming Assembly election expenses in the state of Chhattisgarh.
The Enforcement Directorate claimed on Friday that it has recorded a statement of a 'cash courier' who alleged that the promoters of the Mahadev betting app intended to pay ₹5.39 crore to “one Politician Baghel" for upcoming Assembly election expenses in the state of Chhattisgarh.
“ED has recovered a cash amount of ₹5.39 Crore (from his Car & at his residence). Asim Das has admitted that the seized funds were arranged by the Mahadev APP promoters to be delivered to one Politician 'Baghel' for upcoming election expenses in the state of Chhattisgarh", claimed ED.
It has earlier said that the alleged illegal funds generated by the app were shared as bribes to politicians and bureaucrats in the state even as it has summoned many celebrities and Bollywood actors for questioning on the mode of payment and their links with the online betting platform.
According to news agency PTI report a forensic analysis and a statement made by the 'cash courier' have led to "startling allegations" that Mahadev betting app promoters have paid about ₹508 crore to Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel so far.
Chhattisgarh goes to polls in two phases of November 7 and November 17.
Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.