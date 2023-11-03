The Enforcement Directorate claimed on Friday that it has recorded a statement of a 'cash courier' who alleged that the promoters of the Mahadev betting app intended to pay ₹5.39 crore to “one Politician Baghel" for upcoming Assembly election expenses in the state of Chhattisgarh.

The courier, Asim Das, has been arrested by the agency after it recovered ₹5.39 crore from him. He was allegedly sent by the app promoters from the UAE "especially, to deliver large amount of cash for electioneering expenses of the ruling Congress Party".

However, the probe agency also said "these allegation are subject to investigation".

The Mahadev online betting app and its promoters are being investigated by the ED under the anti-money laundering law.

The Directorate of Enforcement acting on an intelligence input that a large amount of cash is being moved in Chhattisgarh by the promoters of the Mahadev App in relation to the Assembly elections.

“On Nov 2, Directorate of Enforcement (ED) received intelligence input that a large amount of cash is being moved in Chhattisgarh by the promoters of Mahadev APP in relation to Assembly Elections scheduled on 7th & 17th of November, 2023. " the ED said.

"ED conducted searches at Hotel Triton and another location in Bhilai and successfully intercepted a Cash Courier Asim Das who was sent from UAE especially, to deliver large amount of Cash for electioneering expenses of the ruling Congress Party." the Enforcement Directorate tweeted.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!