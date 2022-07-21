ED allows Sonia Gandhi to leave after 2 hours of questioning2 min read . Updated: 21 Jul 2022, 04:14 PM IST
Sonia Gandhi's request to leave on medical grounds was granted.
In the National Herald money laundering case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) recorded Congress President Sonia Gandhi's statement on July 21 for two hours before ending the session for the day at her request because she is recovering from Covid, according to officials.