In the National Herald money laundering case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) recorded Congress President Sonia Gandhi's statement on July 21 for two hours before ending the session for the day at her request because she is recovering from Covid, according to officials.

Gandhi, 75, arrived at the ED offices in central Delhi's Vidyut Lane, which is adjacent to A P J Abdul Kalam Road, just after midday, accompanied by her Z category CRPF security protection. After various formalities, including the verification of the summons and signature in the attendance sheet, the questioning reportedly started at 12:30 pm, according to sources.

According to sources, Sonia Gandhi's request to leave on medical grounds was granted. The National Herald newspaper is owned by the Congress-supported Young Indian Private Limited, which is the subject of the investigation into potential financial irregularities.

Sonia Gandhi was initially required to testify before the ED's investigators in connection with a money laundering investigation involving the National Herald on June 8 after being served a summons on June 1. Sonia Gandhi had received identical summonses from the agency on June 8 and June 21.

Before Sonia Gandhi, the interim president of the Congress, appeared before the ED in connection with the National Herald case, the chief minister of Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot, blasted the federal government for abusing its power and warned that democracy was in jeopardy.

Gehlot spoke at a press conference in Delhi as the Congress organised demonstrations throughout the nation against the "vendetta politics" of the BJP-led government. Additionally, the party has planned to run campaigns near ED offices across the nation.

"The way they (the ruling govt) are misusing central agencies including ED is an indication that democracy is in danger. Our fight is to save the nation. Today, if they would have been in our place, they would have indulged in arson," said Gehlot.

In a meeting held here on July 20 night, Congress leaders and MPs decided to organise rallies across the nation in opposition to the "vendetta politics" used by the BJP-led government. The party also intends to gherao ED offices throughout the nation.

The Congress offices are located on Akbar Road, which has been closed by police in the nation's capital after rigorous preparations. Due to the barricades that have been placed up and the city's major arteries being altered, Delhi Police has issued a traffic alert.

