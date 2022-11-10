ED arrests 2 businessmen in Delhi Excise Policy case1 min read . Updated: 10 Nov 2022, 10:14 AM IST
Benoy Babu of Pernod Ricard and Sharath Reddy of Aurobindo Pharma have been arrested by the ED in Delhi Excise Policy case.
Benoy Babu of Pernod Ricard and Sharath Reddy of Aurobindo Pharma have been arrested by the ED in Delhi Excise Policy case.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested two company executives linked to the liquor trade in the money laundering investigation being conducted by it into the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy case, said official sources as quoted by news agency PTI.