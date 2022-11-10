The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested two company executives linked to the liquor trade in the money laundering investigation being conducted by it into the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy case , said official sources as quoted by news agency PTI.

They informed that the federal agency has arrested Benoy Babu of Pernod Ricard and Sharath Reddy of Aurobindo Pharma under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Many raids have been conducted by the Enforcement Directorate in the Delhi Excise Policy case so far. In September, it arrested Sameer Mahandru, managing director of a liquor manufacturing company Indospirit, as per PTI reports.

Earlier this month, the agency also conducted raids at the premises of a PA of Delhi Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and later questioned him at its office in Delhi.

The money laundering case stems from a CBI FIR that had named Manish Sisodia as an accused among others. The CBI had raided the premises of the deputy chief minister and some Delhi government bureaucrats after filing the case.

On Saturday, the federal agency has also questioned Sisodia's personal assistant, Devendra Sharma, in this case. Officials said that after his home was searched, he was taken to the ED office in central Delhi for questioning.

The excise scheme came under the scanner after the Delhi LG VK Saxena recommended a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities in the implementation of Delhi's Excise Policy 2021-22. The LG had also suspended 11 excise officials.





