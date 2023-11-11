Amit Katyal is a promoter of AK Infosystems and an alleged associate of RJD chief Lalu Prasad, and his son and Bihar DyCM Tejashwi Yadav – both accused in the money laundering and alleged land-for-jobs scam

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Amit Katyal, promoter of AK Infosystems in an alleged land-for-jobs scam case. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Katyal is an alleged associate of RJD chief Lalu Prasad, and his son and Bihar DyCM Tejashwi Yadav – both accused in the money laundering and alleged land-for-jobs scam, PTI reported citing official sources.

According to the federal agency, Katyal's premises in Delhi's New Friends Colony were declared as an office of AK Infosystem but is being used by RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav as residential premises. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Katyal had evaded the ED's summons for two months and was detained on November 10, the sources told PTI. He was arrested after questioning and is to be produced before a local court for custody, as per the report.

The Delhi High Court recently denied Katyal's request to cancel the ED summons in this case, it added. The ED had conducted raids on Katyal's premises in March, along with those of Lalu Prasad, Tejashwi Yadav, his sisters, and others. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Allegations As per the ED, Katyal is a "close associate" of the RJD supremo and a former director of AK Infosystems. The company, allegedly a "beneficiary" in the case, is located in south Delhi's New Friends Colony, which was being used by Tejashwi Yadav.

The case revolves around the time when Prasad served as the railway minister in the UPA-1 government. Allegedly, from 2004 to 2009, individuals were appointed to Group "D" positions in different zones of the Indian Railways. In return, they purportedly transferred their land to Prasad's family and A K Infosystems Private Limited. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The ED's case, filed under the criminal sections of the PMLA, originated from a complaint by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

According to the CBI, no public notices were issued for appointments, and residents of Patna were appointed as substitutes in various zonal railways. In return, these appointees, directly or through their families, reportedly sold land to Prasad's family at significantly reduced rates compared to the market prices, ranging from one-fourth to one-fifth.

