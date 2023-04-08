ED arrests Anil Jaisinghani in money laundering case linked to IPL betting

ED arrests Anil Jaisinghani in money laundering case linked to IPL betting2 min read . Updated: 08 Apr 2023, 01:43 PM IST
The ED was acting upon an open non-bailable warrant issued in the past against Jaisinghani by an Ahmedabad court that was issued in connection with the 2015 money laundering case linked to alleged betting in the IPL matches being probed by the federal agency
New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate has arrested suspected bookie Anil Jaisinghani in a money laundering case linked to an under probe Indian Premier League (IPL) 'betting racket', officials said Saturday.
