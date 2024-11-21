ED arrests Bengaluru man for allegedly manipulating ITRs to secure fraudulent tax refunds, money laundering

ED has arrested Bengaluru resident Dilip B R for allegedly manipulating ITRs to secure fraudulent refunds. The accused is believed to have laundered over 10 crore through forged documents, fraudulent bank accounts, and cryptocurrency investments, according to the ED.

Livemint
Published21 Nov 2024, 03:06 PM IST
ED arrests Bengaluru man for alleged ITR refund fraud, money laundering
ED arrests Bengaluru man for alleged ITR refund fraud, money laundering

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested a Bengaluru resident, Dilip B R, for allegedly manipulating Income Tax Returns (ITRs) to secure fraudulent refunds. The arrest was made on November 18 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The agency said in a statement on Wednesday that a special court had remanded him to ED custody for seven days, as per a PTI report.

“One of the key fraudulent tactics used by Dilip B R was the manipulation of ITRs to secure access to non-genuine refunds,” the ED alleged as per the report.

According to the investigation, Dilip exploited vulnerabilities in the ‘Kaveri’ and ‘Jamabandi’ portals, which are government platforms in Karnataka and Haryana, to obtain data on non-resident taxpayers who had sold properties in India with high tax deductions at source (TDS), the report said.

“Using Aadhaar and PAN (permanent account number) data from property records, he forged documents to open bank accounts in the names of his targets, specifically choosing banks with lax KYC requirements,” the ED claimed.

The agency alleged that Dilip accessed the Income Tax Department's e-filing portal using these fraudulent accounts. By revising ITRs, he reduced tax liabilities and increased refund amounts, which were then funnelled into accounts under his control, the ED said.

Also Read | Maharashtra Election 2024 LIVE: Sanjay Raut predicts MVA win with 160 seats

The probe revealed that Dilip generated proceeds of crime exceeding 10 crore, which he allegedly laundered into gold, jewelry, cash, and cryptocurrency investments.

Also Read | Exit Poll Results LIVE: Chhagan Bhujbal says ‘100% Mahayuti govt will be formed’

The ED described Dilip as a “habitual offender” involved in a range of financial crimes, including bank loan fraud and identity theft. He reportedly used multiple identities and PAN cards under aliases such as Dilip Rajegowda and Dilip Balaganchi Rajegowda.

Also Read | Adani Group stocks crash after US indicts Chairman, 7 others on bribery charges

The agency claimed he also allegedly defrauded banks by obtaining vehicle loans through fraudulent means.

The ED’s investigation highlights the sophisticated tactics used by the accused, raising concerns over systemic vulnerabilities in tax and banking systems that were exploited in the fraud. Further inquiries are underway to trace additional proceeds of the crime.

(With inputs from PTI)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:21 Nov 2024, 03:06 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaED arrests Bengaluru man for allegedly manipulating ITRs to secure fraudulent tax refunds, money laundering

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Adani Power share price

    476.15
    03:58 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    -47.95 (-9.15%)

    Bank Of Baroda share price

    228.60
    03:57 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    -8.6 (-3.63%)

    Tata Steel share price

    140.25
    03:58 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    0.8 (0.57%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    130.75
    03:57 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    -2.4 (-1.8%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    786.85
    03:59 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    33.45 (4.44%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    248.10
    03:59 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    7.8 (3.25%)

    Federal Bank share price

    210.80
    03:41 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    4.1 (1.98%)

    Coforge share price

    8,216.55
    03:29 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    102.65 (1.27%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Honasa Consumer share price

    237.40
    03:29 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    -26.35 (-9.99%)

    ADANI WILMAR share price

    294.45
    03:59 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    -32.65 (-9.98%)

    Adani Power share price

    476.15
    03:58 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    -47.95 (-9.15%)

    ACC share price

    2,025.80
    03:54 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    -159.25 (-7.29%)
    More from Top Losers

    VIP Industries share price

    492.75
    03:43 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    32.8 (7.13%)

    NLC India share price

    253.10
    03:59 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    16.1 (6.79%)

    Sammaan Capital share price

    159.80
    03:58 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    9.3 (6.18%)

    CRISIL share price

    5,588.00
    03:29 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    317.5 (6.02%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,645.00550.00
      Chennai
      77,651.00550.00
      Delhi
      77,803.00550.00
      Kolkata
      77,655.00550.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.90/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.