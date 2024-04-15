ED arrests Chanpreet Singh who allegedly managed AAP funds in excise policy-linked money laundering case
The Enforcement Directorate has arrested Chanpreet Singh, who allegedly ‘managed’ AAP funds for the Goa Assembly elections, in now repealed Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case
The Enforcement Directorate has arrested Chanpreet Singh, who allegedly "managed" Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) funds for the Goa Assembly elections, in now repealed Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case, news agency PTI reported on Monday citing official sources.
