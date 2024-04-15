The Enforcement Directorate has arrested Chanpreet Singh, who allegedly ‘managed’ AAP funds for the Goa Assembly elections, in now repealed Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate has arrested Chanpreet Singh, who allegedly "managed" Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) funds for the Goa Assembly elections, in now repealed Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case, news agency PTI reported on Monday citing official sources.

The report said Chanpreet Singh was taken into custody under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Earlier, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had arrested Singh in the same case. In fact, the money laundering case stems from the CBI FIR.

The federal investigative agency had earlier informed the Delhi court that Singh "managed" cash payments made to survey workers, area managers, assembly managers and others who were undertaking campaigning for the party during the Goa Assembly elections 2022.

The ED alleged that the BRS leader K Kavitha—daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, businessman Sarath Chandra Reddy and others paid ₹100 crore bribe to AAP to obtain a prime position in the Delhi liquor market.

The ED further said that out of these alleged kickbacks, ₹45 crore was used by the party to fund its Goa election campaign.

Delhi Excise policy-linked money laundering case The Enforcement Directorate has so far arrested 17 people in the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested last month and he is currently lodged in Tihar jail under judicial custody.

The agency arrested former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was arrested in March 2023, and Sanjay Singh in October 2023.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today rejected the opposition parties' allegations of "being sent to jail by the BJP government". The prime minister said the maximum number of cases registered by the ED are against those persons and entities who have no connection with politics.

"The country should understand that political leaders are involved in only 3 per cent of the ED cases and 97 per cent of cases are registered against the ones who do not belong to the politics," ANI quoted PM Modi as saying.

